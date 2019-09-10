Free Search (4466 videos)
ɸ-week 2019 highlights
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
DOWNLOAD MP4 (65.75 MB) SOURCE MP4 (1.63 GB)
- Title ɸ-week 2019 highlights
- Released: 13/09/2019
- Length 00:07:43
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
ESA’s second ɸ-week brought together emerging space investors, tech leaders, entrepreneurs, space scientists and Earth observation researchers to explore how open science and innovation can benefit from the latest digital technologies to help shape future Earth observation missions and services. Let’s take a look at some of the week’s highlights.
