Astronauts on the International Space Station have a unique and incredible view of Earth. However, they also see its fragility and the impact we as humans have on the world around us.

In this message addressed to leaders at the UN Climate Summit in New York, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano communicates the need to act now and work together to stop climate change and protect the future of our planet. The race is on, but it is a race we can win. The future is in our hands.

Luca was launched to the International Space Station for his second mission known as Beyond on 20 July 2019. On 2 October he will become the third European and first ever Italian Space Station Commander.

Learn more about Luca and the Beyond mission on the blog: http://blogs.esa.int/luca-parmitano/