European Researchers' Night 2019
- Title European Researchers' Night 2019
- Released: 01/10/2019
- Length 00:03:39
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
On Friday 27 September, ESRIN, our establishment in Italy welcomed members of the public on site as part of European Researchers' Night. Joining research centres throughout Europe, European Researchers' Night, promoted each year by the European Commission, is targeted at people of all ages who want to know more about science, research, and space exploration.
