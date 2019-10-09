Free Search (4493 videos)
Let's talk space
- Released: 11/10/2019
- Length 00:04:38
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
Highlights from our European Space Talk held on 8 October 2019 at the HEC Paris Business School. Alongside ESA astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Claudie Haigneré, students from the ‘next space generation’ gave their opinion on future space activities that will be discussed at Space19+, ESA’s next meeting at Ministerial level being held in Seville, Spain, 27-28 November. ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano also joined the event live from the International Space Station, where he is currently serving as Commander during his second spaceflight, named the Beyond mission.
