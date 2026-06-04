Agency A new chapter for ESA’s brand 04/06/2026 2578 views 49 likes

Last year, the European Space Agency (ESA) unveiled its long-term vision for the decades ahead with ESA Strategy 2040. Framed around five encompassing goals which demonstrate the important role space can play in every aspect of citizens’ lives across Europe. Today, ESA is taking a decisive step forward to bring this vision to life through a comprehensive brand transformation.

ESA’s brand transformation is deeply rooted in Strategy 2040. Its purpose is to translate the agency’s strategic goals into a clear, compelling and unified narrative that connects every mission, programme and initiative to its impact on society. The Five Goals now serve as the foundation of this narrative framework: Protect our planet and climate

Explore and discover

Strengthen European autonomy and resilience

Boost European growth and competitiveness

Inspire Europe Together, they form a cohesive story that demonstrates how ESA contributes to a stronger and more resilient Europe.

ESA Logo This transformation is guided by one strong and clear ambition: Elevating the future of Europe. The new narrative comes with a distinctive visual identity. At its heart is the 23.4° tilt, inspired by the Earth’s axis, alongside ESA’s updated logo, now featuring the descriptor for greater clarity, and, above all, its imagery, the most direct expression of what ESA does and why it matters, from space to Earth, from technology to the people behind it.

The 23.4° tilt Collectively, these elements create a powerful and human-centred visual language that brings ESA’s impact to life. More than a rebranding exercise, this transformation represents a shift in how ESA communicates, from individual projects to collective purpose. It helps link every activity to real benefits for society. To support this transformation, ESA is introducing a renewed Brand Centre, a dedicated platform providing easy access to guidelines, tools and best practices to ensure consistent and aligned communication across ESA, its partners and stakeholders. Discover the new ESA Brand Centre.