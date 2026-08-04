Agency ESA and Pokémon team up to celebrate World Space Week 04/08/2026 13146 views 61 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) and The Pokémon Company International (TPCi) are teaming up to celebrate World Space Week from 4–10 October 2026. This unique, limited-time collaboration brings together two worlds united by curiosity, exploration and imagination.

Pokémon x ESA collaboration key art “Working with Pokémon, a brand with such a rich and imaginative world, represents a unique opportunity for ESA to connect broad audiences with space through creative storytelling,” said Anne‑Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department. “Rooted in shared values of curiosity and imagination, this collaboration supports ESA’s ambition, as set out in Strategy 2040, to inspire Europe, especially young people and future generations.” For decades, space has inspired people to dream and look beyond the horizon. ESA has turned that sense of wonder into exploration, uncovering more about the Universe and sharing this journey of discovery with people on Earth. Pokémon has sparked that same spirit of adventure for generations, inviting fans around the world to discover, learn and explore through play. ESA and Pokémon share a common ambition: to inspire new generations to dream big, explore and experiment. Whether through science or imagination, discovery begins with curiosity.

This collaboration reflects a shared desire to build bridges between space, science and storytelling, and to spark excitement among young audiences and fans around the world.

Further details of this collaboration will be revealed soon, but fans may already want to fasten their space helmets and get their Pokédexes ready.

About the European Space Agency The European Space Agency provides Europe’s gateway to space. ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. ESA has 23 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia are Associate Members. ESA has established formal cooperation with three Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement. By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions. Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int.

About The Pokémon Company International The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.co.uk.