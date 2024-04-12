ESA title
ESA X Epic Games Lunar Horizons collaboration banner image
ESA launches 'Lunar Horizons' Moon mission game in Fortnite

12/04/2024
Suit up and get ready to launch on your own amazingly realistic Moon mission! Available now in Fortnite, Lunar Horizons is a vividly immersive experience set on the Moon during a future international mission. Released on 11 April 2024, the game was created by Epic Games, ESA and Hassell, in collaboration with Buendea and Team PWR.

In Lunar Horizons you play as an astronaut on the Moon's surface, close to its South Pole. Your mission is to collect resources and use them to build a lunar habitat. The best way to do that is by teaming up with friends in multiplayer mode.

ESA astronauts Marco Sieber, Pablo Alvarez Fernandez and Rosemary Coogan teamed up with John McFall, a member of the ESA Astronaut Reserve, to test Lunar Horizons.
With Lunar Horizons you can learn about space while you play. As you explore the lunar landscape and interact with other astronauts, you'll discover amazing facts about real-life European Moon missions, the wonders of space, and the work of ESA.

You'll even encounter ESA's Argonaut lunar lander, which is being developed for launch on an Ariane 6 rocket for future ESA Moon missions.

ESA's Branding and Partnerships Office has been working with a variety of video game developers to help them add authenticity to games and experiences that explore the infinite wonders of space.

The developers at Epic Games worked closely with ESA's Human and Robotic Exploration experts to create a realistic 3D lunar environment for Lunar Horizons. This included modelling the Moon's reduced gravity. ESA also provided digital models of the Argonaut.

Reflecting on this exciting collaboration, Emmet Fletcher, Head of ESA's Branding and Partnerships Office, said, “Lunar Horizons provides a fantastic opportunity for ESA to reach a huge audience, to tell them about the agency and to share with them our passion for space.”

Lunar Horizons is available now in Fortnite, where it can be experienced using code 3207-0960-6428 or by searching for ‘Lunar Horizons’ in Discover. Watch the video below to find out how Lunar Horizons was created.

ESA X Epic Games Lunar Horizons collaboration
