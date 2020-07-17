Discussing solutions at the Global Space Economic Workshop

On 23 July at 09:30 BST / 10:30 CEST, join the final session in this series of four online Global Space Economic Workshops (GSEW). Find out about new applications and services in the downstream sector supported by ESA in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This session will conclude with an inspirational talk with ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

This unprecedented situation has created huge challenges for society and the space sector, as many industries are impacted by these unpredictable challenges. ESA will present information on activities aimed to support industry during this crisis and the recovery period.

Programme (all times in CEST)

10:30–11:00 Industrial projects delivered with ESA in response to COVID-19

Moderator: Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA

Four companies/consortia present their industrial projects supported by ESA 11:00–11:30 Chat with an ESA astronaut

Moderator: Charlotte Mathieu, Head of Industrial Policy and Economic Analysis Section at ESA

ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti

Recordings of the previous online sessions:

3 July discussing ESA’s actions to support European resilience to the crisis in the field of healthcare, education and logistics;

9 July discussing the role of Earth observation in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis and

16 July discussing access to financial tools for the European space industrial community.

Access the full set of recorded online workshops here.