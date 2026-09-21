Agency ESA brings public and private capital together to accelerate Europe’s space economy 21/09/2026 554 views 15 likes

Paris, 18 September 2026 – Access to appropriate finance is becoming a strategic enabler of Europe’s space ambitions. At ESA Headquarters in Paris, investors, financial institutions, industry leaders, European institutions and policymakers, representing close to 200 participants, came together for the Investor Forum 2026 to explore how public demand and private capital can work together to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, industrial capabilities and commercial growth.

Financing the next phase of European space growth The European space investment landscape is evolving rapidly. An increasing number of European space companies are attracting private investment, expanding industrial capabilities and entering international markets, demonstrating the potential to build globally competitive businesses. The next phase of growth will require a broader range of capital, including growth equity, commercial debt and project finance. The Forum examined how public institutions can help create the conditions for this capital to be mobilised at scale.

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General “Europe has demonstrated that it can develop world-class space technologies and companies. The next challenge is to create the conditions for them to scale, industrialise and compete globally. As highlighted during the Space Summit, public investment remains essential, but this alone is not enough. By creating predictable demand, acting as an anchor customer and developing innovative financing structures, Europe can unlock significantly greater volumes of private capital for its space economy,” said Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General.

From dialogue to practical financing tools The Forum highlighted concrete initiatives translating the dialogue between the space and financial communities into practical financing opportunities. The EIB Space Lending Facility, supported by ESA and the European Commission, addresses structural barriers to debt financing for European space SMEs and mid-caps. Its first agreement, signed with Intesa Sanpaolo in July 2026, combines €150 million in EIB funding with bank financing and is expected to enable approximately €300 million in financing across Italy’s space supply chain. ESA also presented its Space Debt Catalogue, developed through the Ventures and Financing Office, bringing together information on financial institutions and financing solutions available to European space companies and helping them prepare for engagement with potential financing providers. These initiatives complement ESA’s wider work to connect companies with investors and financial institutions through the ESA Investor Network, while developing new approaches to blended finance, public-private partnerships and project finance.

Building a stronger investment ecosystem Alongside ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, six ESA Directors and senior programme leaders contributed to the Forum, connecting investment perspectives with priorities across technology, transportation, Earth observation, connectivity and navigation, space safety, commercialisation and exploration.

“Innovation alone is not enough. To grow, companies also need access to the right financing at the right time. By strengthening connections between companies, investors and financial institutions, we are helping create new opportunities for Europe’s space sector to scale, industrialise and compete internationally,” commented Gianluigi Baldesi, Head of ESA Ventures and Financing Office. Looking ahead, ESA will continue working with institutions, financial intermediaries, investors and industry to strengthen the bridge between public demand and private capital, helping European space companies scale and compete internationally. The Investor Forum was supported by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) and the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA).



