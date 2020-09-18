ESA brings space industry together online
Europe’s space community came together through two days of virtual presentations and business-to-business meetings during ESA’s online Industry Space Days on 16–17 September.
A record 1900 participants registered for the event. Companies, including hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises, from ESA Member States, Cooperating States and Associate States networked via an online platform in thousands of prescheduled meetings over both days.
The Industry Space Days (ISD), organised by ESA's SME Office, normally take place at ESA’s Technical Centre in Noordwijk in the Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESA moved it online for the first time since its inception in 1999.
“Holding this event online has not deterred the enthusiasm and drive of our space-based community,” commented Eric Morel de Westgaver, ESA Director of Industry, Procurement and Legal Services.
“Establishing business partnerships and working together to strengthen Europe’s space economy through common goals, is at the core of this event.”
ESA’s Director General, Jan Wörner opened ISD 2020 followed by presentations on business opportunities on ESA’s wide variety of space programmes and activities. Industry leaders and associations also contributed in round-table discussions and presentations. Listeners could send in questions, which were answered by presenters.
The second day included additional ESA presentations and a one-hour workshop on additive and advanced manufacturing given by ESA’s directorate of Technology and Engineering.
Participants in the EIB Advisory Space Finance Lab discussed how the COVID-19 crisis has affected the space industry and what could be done to improve the conditions for European space companies.
View the complete ISD programme here and presentations below.
ESA hopes to host its next Industry Space Days on site at its European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands on 8–9 September 2021.
ISD 2020 presentations – Day 1:
ESA Directors introduced ESA programmes and activities:
ISD 2020 – Pillar: Science and Exploration
ISD 2020 – Pillar: Safety and Security
ISD 2020 – Pillar: Applications
ISD 2020 – Pillar: Enabling and Support
Specialist presentations:
SME4SPACE, the voice of SMEs in the European space sector - Hans Bracquené, SME4Space, Chairman
Eurospace presentation - Olivier Lemaitre, ASD-Eurospace, Secretary General
Commercial opportunities in Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Bernhard Hufenbach, ESA, Directorate of Human Spaceflight and Exploration, Commercialisation and Innovation Team Lead
Technology opportunities in Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Giorgio Magistrati, ESA, Directorate of Human Spaceflight and Exploration, ExPeRT Team Leader
Future Science missions and their technological preparation - Marcos Bavdaz, ESA, Directorate of Science, Future Missions Department, Head of Technology Preparation Section
Boost! – ESA’s Commercial Space Transportation Services and Support Programme - Thilo Kranz, ESA, Directorate of Space Transportation, Boost Programme Manager
Technology Transfer @ESA - Aude De Clercq, ESA, Directorate of Technology, Engineering & Quality, Technology Transfer Officer
Overview of TEC lab capabilities and simplified access to the TEC labs - Alessandro Cozzani, ESA, Directorate of Technology, Engineering & Quality, Head of the Infrastructure Management Section
Short course: Compliant cost rates for ESA projects - Paolo Ponzio, ESA, Directorate of Industry, Procurement & Legal Services, Industrial Cost Analyst
ISD 2020 presentations – Day 2:
The SME Initiative: new tools in support of European industry - Jens Kauffmann, ESA, Directorate of Industry, Procurement & Legal Services, Head of the SME and Industry Analytics Section
European Space Technology Harmonisation - Slawomir Zdybski, ESA, Directorate of Technology, Engineering & Quality, Technology R&D Engineer
Overview of ARTES support for satcom technology and products - Dietmar Schmitt, ESA, Directorate of Telecommunications & Integrated Applications, Head of Technologies & Products Division
How crises create opportunities - Niels Eldering, ESA, Directorate of Telecommunications & Integrated Applications, Head of the Space Solutions section
Workshop on Additive and Advanced Manufacturing - ESA, Directorate of Technology, Engineering & Quality. More information is available here.
How to address markets post-COVID transformation: ESA Space Solutions new initiatives - Rita Rinaldo, ESA, Directorate of Telecommunications & Integrated Applications, Head of the Institutional Projects Section
Earth Observation, Introduction to the Φ-lab and the Investing in Industrial Innovation Programme (InCubed) - Amanda Regan, ESA, Directorate of Earth Observation, Head of Phi-lab Invest Office
The NAVISP Programme, an opportunity for the PNT ecosystem - Pierluigi Mancini, ESA, Directorate of Navigation, Head of NAVISP Programme Office
Future challenges and opportunities in space operations - Reinhold Bertrand, ESA, Directorate of Operations, Senior Strategy Officer
Innovation in Operations - Artur Palowski, Directorate of Operations, Innovation Officer
TDE: ESA’s Technology Development Element - Eike Kircher, ESA, Directorate of Technology, Engineering & Quality, Deputy Head of the Technology Programmes Office
GSTP overview and collaboration opportunities - Alessandro Rapisarda, ESA, Directorate of Technology, Engineering & Quality, Technology R&D Engineer
Short course: How to fill-in PSS-A cost forms - Paolo Ponzio, ESA, Directorate of Industry, Procurement & Legal Services, Industrial Cost Analyst
EIB Space Finance Lab: space in the time of COVID-19 - Virtual session of the EIB Advisory Space Finance Lab, hosted by ESA. For more information, click here.
Space in support of the new green deal - Giulia Manzetti, ESA, Directorate of Telecommunications & Integrated Applications, Applications Engineer
Broadening the scope of mobility through satellite connectivity - Roberta Mugellesi Dow, ESA, Directorate of Telecommunications & Integrated Applications, Business Applications Manager