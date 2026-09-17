Agency Three space companies win ESA awards for excellence and innovation 17/09/2026 324 views 4 likes

On 16 September at its Industry Space Days 2026 event at ESA–ESTEC in the Netherlands, the European Space Agency (ESA) honoured three space companies with this year’s prestigious awards for excellence and innovation.

European industry is key to the success of ESA’s programmes and activities. Each year, ESA brings outstanding space companies into the spotlight to give them ESA-wide and public recognition. Nine nominations across three award categories were based on detailed evaluations across ESA projects and feedback from ESA teams working directly with suppliers.



The selected companies were recognised for their contribution to programme delivery; their ability to respond effectively to technical and schedule challenges; and the development of innovative technologies with potential applications in future space missions.

Awards for excellence There are two Excellence awards, given to those companies making a significant beneficial impact on the project’s objectives or having significant value from a technical and financial perspective.

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited received the Excellence Award as prime contractor Surrey Satellite Technology Limited based in the UK received the ‘Excellence Award as prime contractor’ for their delivery of two HydroGNSS satellites for ESA’s first Earth Observation (EO) Scout mission, part of the agency’s Earth Observation FutureEO programme.



“This award recognised the company’s commitment to completing the satellites within a particularly demanding schedule. Following a late change in launch service, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited undertook the additional activities required to maintain the mission schedule, addressed issues identified before shipment and mobilised the resources necessary to preserve the planned launch. This was highly valued by ESA given that Earth Observation Scout missions are designed to deliver cutting-edge science quickly and affordably, to complement ESA’s larger Earth Explorer missions,” commented Michael Griffith, Senior Industrial Policy Officer at ESA.

Sener received the Excellence Award as a sub-contractor Sener in Spain was handed the ‘Excellence Award as a sub-contractor’ for its technical performance and proactive support to the MetOp Second Generation programme developed in cooperation with EUMETSAT. These Earth observation satellites will deliver data for weather forecasting and climate prediction across Europe and globally.



“The company delivered the required flight models and spares and demonstrated considerable flexibility in supporting urgent activities affecting work at both instrument and satellite level. Sener Aeroespacial consistently mobilised the necessary expertise and facilities to resolve issues effectively, supported by accurate planning and strong coordination across the different levels of activity,” added Mr Griffith.

Award for innovation CompPair Technologies received ESA’s Innovation Award ESA’s Innovation award is based on nominations from the team working within ESA’s Discovery element which funds research, studies and early technology development activities in all areas of space technology and research.



CompPair Technologies based in Switzerland received ESA’s ‘Innovation Award’ for developing a self-healing composite material suitable for space applications, with potential relevance to reusable launch systems and future missions.



Embedded sensors in the composite and a distributed heating system continuously monitor the structural health of the spacecraft, enabling early detection of cracks or microfractures. Once damage is identified, an integrated network of 3D-printed aluminium grids selectively heats the affected area. This thermal activation triggers the healing agent within the composite, allowing the material to autonomously repair itself.

Christine Klein, ESA Director of Controlling, Finance and Operational Procurement ESA’s Christine Klein, Director of Controlling, Finance and Operational Procurement who presented the awards with Dietmar Pilz, ESA Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality said: “Our annual Supplier and Innovation Awards provide valuable recognition of the excellence and innovation of companies working to the highest standards to help ESA achieve its goals for European space now and into the future.”



Each awarded company has also been given the opportunity to deliver a keynote speech and pitch at the ESA booth in the Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 on 17–19 November in Bremen, Germany.



The Supplier Awards complement ESA’s Agency-wide Supplier Performance Evaluation process. Through structured evaluations, dialogue with suppliers and the follow-up of agreed actions, the process supports continuous improvement, supplier development and the mitigation of programme delivery risks. The awards provide the positive counterpart to this process by showcasing exceptional performance and innovation across Europe’s space industry.





