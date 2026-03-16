Agency A stellar year for talent: more than 400 job opportunities in 2026 16/03/2026 6900 views 7 likes

With more than 400 positions to be published in 2026, the European Space Agency has launched a recruitment drive to support ESA’s programmes, missions and strategic initiatives following the 2025 Ministerial Council in Bremen. To help make these projects a reality, we will be recruiting many new colleagues in engineering and science, as well as support services! Your next big opportunity could be here, so read on to find out more. You can also set up a job alert to be the first one to know when opportunities are published.

ESA DG Josef Aschbacher at the new ESA Headquarters in Paris A word from ESA’s DG, Josef Aschbacher “The success of the 2025 Ministerial Council in Bremen has emphasised Europe’s commitment towards space and the trust placed in ESA to deliver space solutions for our citizens. With the support given by our Member States to develop bold space missions, ESA will be recruiting more than 400 new colleagues in 2026 in a wide range of disciplines. ESA has delivered outstanding space missions over the last 50 years, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our workforce, and we want to deliver even more over the next 50. This year will mark a decisive step towards strengthening ESA’s talent constellation that will shape tomorrow’s missions and the future of space in Europe. So if you are inspired to join an international team of professionals who push scientific boundaries, watch over our planet, develop and launch inspiring space projects for the benefit of everyone, don’t hesitate and apply! Together, we go beyond.”

Ildiko Raczne Szoke, Head of the Human Resources Department A word from Ildikó Ráczné Szőke, Head of the HR Department "At ESA, our missions are powered by the unique expertise of our people — whether they have always been passionate about space or have discovered a love for it along the way. In 2026, we will be recruiting many skilled professionals in engineering, science, operations, IT and other supporting functions. We recruit... not only astronauts! Launching your career at ESA starts with sending us your application. So if a vacancy matches your interest and experience, dare to apply! We look forward to hearing from you.”