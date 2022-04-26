Agenda and Registration link now live for ESA Careers Week!

ESA Careers Week is just around the corner and we are excited to see you during this four-day virtual event from 2 - 5 May. Curious to know what’s on the agenda and how to register for the fair? Keep reading!

What is ESA Careers Week?

ESA Careers Week marks the first time that ESA has dedicated an entire week to raising awareness about the job opportunities we offer. Join the live events to hear first-hand from ESA employees working on current projects contributing to space exploration and get insights on what it is like to work for ESA.

ESA Careers Week will also include a job fair hosted on the ‘Let’s Get Digital’ platform, with live lectures, Q&A sessions with ESA professionals and one-on-one discussions with HR advisors.

ESA is waiting to launch your career; what are you waiting for?

Agenda and Registration link now live!

To read all of the latest information on ESA Careers Week, check out this page where you’ll find: