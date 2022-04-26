ESA title
Agenda and Registration link now live for ESA Careers Week!

ESA Careers Week is just around the corner and we are excited to see you during this four-day virtual event from 2 - 5 May. Curious to know what’s on the agenda and how to register for the fair? Keep reading!

What is ESA Careers Week?

ESA Careers Week marks the first time that ESA has dedicated an entire week to raising awareness about the job opportunities we offer. Join the live events to hear first-hand from ESA employees working on current projects contributing to space exploration and get insights on what it is like to work for ESA.

ESA Careers Week will also include a job fair hosted on the ‘Let’s Get Digital’ platform, with live lectures, Q&A sessions with ESA professionals and one-on-one discussions with HR advisors.

ESA is waiting to launch your career; what are you waiting for?

Agenda and Registration link now live!

To read all of the latest information on ESA Careers Week, check out this page where you’ll find:

  • General information
  • Agenda of the week's events
  • Registration link to the ESA Careers Fair taking place on Thursday 5 May

Interested in seeing ESA's current vacancies?

Our vacancies are published regularly on our recruiting website where you can apply, track the status of your application or set up a job alert with your choice of keyword.

Make sure to also subscribe to our careers news to never miss an opportunity.

