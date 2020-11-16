Apply now for an ESA student internship

The next round of internship opportunities at ESA is now published and opportunities will remain open until 10 December 2020. Internships last from three to six months and opportunities are available in engineering, science, IT, natural/social sciences, business and administration services.

You can browse this year’s opportunities directly on our recruitment website. Then simply create your candidate profile, upload your CV and add your motivation letter to submit your application.

Please note that EAC internships can be found under the establishment ESOC when filtering.

What will change this year?

Exceptionally this year, due to the uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the student internships programme will be offered remotely. Only for very rare exceptions (for example, where access to a laboratory is essential), will opportunities be hosted on site. This means that if you are selected for an internship, you will telework from your place of residence. Your ESA tutor will welcome and guide you virtually and will accompany you throughout the duration of the internship by digital means.

For answers to all the questions you may have about applications for 2021, please check our FAQs.

Our tips for applying:

Make sure you meet the conditions. To apply, you must be: A student, preferably in your final or second-to-last year of a university course at masters level (or equivalent). A citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania and Slovakia as European Cooperating States.

To give yourself the best advantage possible, select the opportunity most in line with your educational background and interests.

Share your motivation, interests and enthusiasm in your motivation letter – but keep it clear and concise!

Carefully answer the questions in the application form: they are important for us to learn more about your profile and your application.

More information

Learn more about the terms and conditions of ESA internships here. If you have any further questions, feel free to get in touch with us at contact.human.resources@esa.int

Good luck with your application!