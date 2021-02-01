Agency Apply now for the 2021 YGT opportunities! 01/02/2021 128084 views 78 likes

The 2021 ESA YGT opportunities are now open for applications until 1 March. Positions are available in engineering, science, IT and business services. Find out more and apply now.

The ESA YGT Programme offers young graduates with a Master a unique opportunity to work on inspiring space missions at the heart of European space activities. Join our family of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe working together in an international and friendly environment. Our mission? The peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of everyone. Discover new horizons. Browse our YGT opportunities here. How to apply? Explore our Young Graduate Trainee opportunities here. Select the one opportunity that genuinely interests you and fits best with your educational background . Due to the high number of applications received each year, we can only accept a maximum of two applications per person. Should you apply for more vacancies, all your applications will be disregarded. If your profile is of interest for another position, we will share it with the hiring manager. Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter. Apply! You will be able to track the status of your application throughout the process.

Who can apply? To be eligible for the YGT programme, you must be: a student in the final year of a Master's degree at a university or equivalent institute, or have just graduated. You must have completed your Master's degree by the time you start to work at ESA

a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania and Slovakia as European Cooperating States. Please note that basic eligibility pre-screening questions regarding nationality and degree are asked on completion of the ESA online application form. ESA is an equal opportunity employer, committed to achieving diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, beliefs, age, disability or other characteristics.

If you experience technical issues or have a disability and need special assistance, please contact us at contact.human.resources@esa.int. Recruitment process Timeline March and May: pre-selection and interview of shortlisted candidates

June: final selection

September or October: start working at ESA, following mutual agreement on the actual starting date Recruiting during COVID-19 The health and wellbeing of our colleagues is our utmost priority. ESA has taken a range of precautionary measures in order to minimise the spread of the virus while also ensuring business continuity within the organisation. Visit our page recruitment process during COVID-19 for up-to-date information. What we offer Inspiring space missions and a unique experience As an ESA YGT, you will gain valuable on-the-job experience in the development and operation of space missions in a multi-cultural and friendly environment. This can be a launch pad to many exciting opportunities within Europe’s space sector. Salary and benefits Young Graduate Trainees benefit from a one-year contract (with possible extension for a second year) with 2.5 days paid leave per month.

A salary of €2300 - €2700 per month (depending on location of the ESA establishment) exempt from national income tax in ESA Member States, as well as excellent employment conditions.

Travel expenses reimbursed at the beginning and end of the contract.

Expatriation allowance and/or installation allowance on arrival if you move from another country. Excess luggage costs are also reimbursed.

Comprehensive health cover under ESA’s social security scheme. Please note that the traineeship period is not considered as service conferring entitlement to pension benefits under ESA’s pension schemes.