Agency Apply now for the 2022 YGT opportunities! 01/02/2022 4640 views 22 likes

The 2022 ESA YGT opportunities are now open for applications. Positions are available in engineering, science, IT and business services. Find out more and apply now.

The ESA YGT Programme offers young graduates with a Master’s degree a unique opportunity to work on inspiring space missions at the heart of European space activities. Join our team of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe working together in an international and friendly environment. Our mission is the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of everyone. Apply today to be a part of this mission. Dream. Dare. Do! Browse our YGT opportunities here. How to apply? Explore our Young Graduate Trainee opportunities here.

Select the opportunity that interests you the most and fits best with your academic background and aspirations. Due to the high number of applications received each year, we can only accept a maximum of two applications per person.

Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter.

Apply! You will be able to track the status of your application throughout the process by logging into your candidate profile.

Who can apply? To be eligible for the YGT Programme, you must be: a student in the final year of a Master’s degree or have just graduated in engineering, science, IT or business services.

a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Slovakia as European Cooperating States. What we offer A unique professional experience as part of a team of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe, working together on inspiring space missions in an international, multicultural and friendly environment.

A great opportunity to gain extensive experience that could open doors to a long-term career within Europe’s space sector.

A one-year contract (with possible extension to a second year) with 2.5 days’ paid leave per month.

Excellent employment conditions, including a monthly salary exempt from national income tax in ESA Member States.

Travel expenses at the beginning and end of the contract reimbursed.

Expatriation allowance and/or an installation allowance on arrival if you move from another country.

Comprehensive health cover under ESA’s social security scheme. Please note that Young Graduate Trainees do not contribute to ESA’s pension scheme and may wish to opt for alternative solutions.