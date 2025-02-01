Agency Apply now for the 2025 ESA Graduate Trainee Programme 01/02/2025 7482 views 15 likes

The 2025 ESA Graduate Trainee positions are now open! If you’re passionate about engineering, science, IT or business, this is your chance to turn your dreams into reality.

Step into a unique role where you’ll contribute to inspiring space missions and work alongside leading scientists, engineers and professionals from across Europe through ESA's Graduate Trainee Programme (formerly the Young Graduate Trainee Programme). At ESA, you’ll be part of a diverse and supportive international team, united by one shared mission: the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of humanity. Ready to open your eyes to a career in space? Discover more and apply today! Your future in space starts here. Become an EGT! Browse our EGT opportunities here . How to apply? Explore our ESA Graduate Trainee opportunities here.

Select the opportunity that interests you the most and fits best with your academic background and aspirations. As of 2024, each candidate can submit up to three applications so it is worthwhile taking the time to read each opportunity to ensure you don't miss the one(s) that could be a match.

As of 2024, each candidate can submit up to three applications so it is worthwhile taking the time to read each opportunity to ensure you don't miss the one(s) that could be a match. Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter.

Apply! You will be able to track the status of your application throughout the process by logging into your candidate profile.

ESA Graduate Trainee Programme Who can apply? To apply for the EGT Programme, you must be: a student in the final year of a Master’s degree or a recent graduate in engineering, science, IT or business services. You must have graduated by the time you start your traineeship and be able to provide us with a copy of your diploma within three months of your starting date.

a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Malta as European Cooperating States. What we offer A unique professional experience as part of a team of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe, working together on inspiring space missions in an international, multicultural and friendly environment.

A great opportunity to gain extensive experience that could open doors to a long-term career within Europe’s space sector.

A one-year contract (with possible extension to a second year) with 2.5 days’ paid leave per month.

Excellent employment conditions, including a monthly salary exempt from national income tax in ESA Member States.

Travel expenses reimbursed at the beginning and end of the contract.

Expatriation allowance and/or an installation allowance on arrival if you move from another country.

Affiliation to ESA’s comprehensive social security scheme and pension scheme.