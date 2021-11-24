Agency Apply now to the brand new ESA Junior Professional Programme! 24/11/2021 6311 views 15 likes

Positions are now open for Junior Professionals! Do you have a strong interest in space? Do you aspire to channel your knowledge, interest and experience into a career in the space sector? Open to Master’s degree graduates with two to three years of professional experience, this programme offers a three-year placement with the opportunity to join ESA’s permanent workforce upon completion of the assignment.

As a Junior Professional at ESA, you will benefit from exciting learning and development opportunities tailored to your skills and interests. You will participate in technical and key skills training courses, build up specific skills on the job and receive support and tutoring from ESA experts to enable you to launch your career at ESA. Find out more below.

How do I apply? Search for Junior Professional Programme vacancies here. Select the vacancy that most interests you and fits best with your academic background and aspirations. Register, create your candidate profile and upload your CV and motivation letter. After submitting your application, you will be able to track its status throughout the process. Who can apply? To be eligible for the Junior Professional Programme, you must meet the following criteria: Graduate of a Master’s degree programme.

Two to three years of professional experience. If you took part in one of our entry-level programmes (i.e. Young Graduate Trainee, National Trainee or Research Fellow), the time spent on the programme counts towards the experience requirement.

Citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well. Please note that basic eligibility pre-screening questions regarding nationality and qualifications are asked on completion of the ESA online application form.