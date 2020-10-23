Be a Star in ESA’s Universe: catch the replays and join us next week

Over the past four days, ‘Be a Star in ESA’s Universe’ welcomed experts from cybersecurity, space law and life support systems to talk about careers in the space sector and answer your questions. Catch up on what you missed with the online replays from this week and make a date to join us for the final events next week!

The first session on Monday focused on cybersecurity with Thibault Leroux: Head of the Galileo G1 System Security Unit at ESA, Giulia Traverso: Principal Cryptographer at Cysec, Johann Richard: Scientific Advisor at the Swiss Space Office (SERI) and Florence Loustalot: Talent Acquisition Specialist at ESA Guests highlighted the challenges and thrills for cybersecurity and cryptography experts working in space, with systems are developing at a rapid pace.

Tuesday’s event on space law welcomed legal experts now working in the space sector – either in high-level positions or as young professionals! A great opportunity to learn more with Alexander Soucek: Head of Public International Law Division at ESA, Florian Hess: Contract Manager at RUAG Space, Kamlesh Brocard: Scientific Advisor at the Swiss Space Office (SERI) and Florence Loustalot: Talent Acquisition Specialist at ESA, who gave information on ways to join ESA, including direct entry options and our annual Young Graduate Trainee programme.

On Wednesday the focus was on life support systems with Christophe Lasseur: Head of the MELiSSA project and Life Support coordinator at ESA, Théodore Besson: Co-Founder and Managing Director at ESTEE (Earth Space Technical Ecosystem Enterprises), Oliver Botta: Scientific Advisor at the Swiss Space Office and Florence Loustalot: Talent Acquisition Specialist at ESA.

Next events

Join us on Monday 2 November and Tuesday 3 November for two more unique digital events about robotics and photonics and exoplanet science missions!

Robotics and photonics (Monday 2 November, 17.00 – 18.45):

Gianfranco Visentin: Head of Automation & Robotics Section at ESA

Kyriaki Minoglou: Head of the Opto-Electronics Section at ESA

Reto Muff: Chief Technology Officer at Thales Alenia Space, Switzerland

Lino De Faveri: Scientific Advisor at the Swiss Space Office

Florence Loustalot: Talent Acquisition Specialist at ESA

Science missions: Exoplanets (Tuesday, 3 November, 17.00 – 18.30):

Kate Isaak: CHEOPS Project Scientist at ESA

Louise Dyregaard Nielsen: PhD student at the Geneva Observatory

Valerie Koller: Scientific Advisor at the Swiss Space Office

Florence Loustalot: Talent Acquisition Specialist at ESA

The events will be live streamed on the Swiss Space Center YouTube channel where the public will be able to interact and ask questions throughout the event.

The 'Be a Star in ESA’s Universe' roadshow has become an annual meeting since 2017. It is usually held in autumn, right before the ESA Young Graduate Trainee jobs are announced. This years’ online edition includes themed discussions on hot topics relevant for young professionals at ESA and in Swiss industries, and for students from other fields of study.

The event is coordinated by the Swiss Space Center in collaboration with ESA and with the support of the Swiss Space Office.

For more information: https://www.spacecenter.ch/activities/events/career/