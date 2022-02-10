ESA title
Luca Parmitano spacesuit test
Final figures show astronaut applicants from all ESA Member States

10/02/2022 5193 views 48 likes
The final figures are in and the number of people who applied to ESA’s 2021-22 astronaut vacancy has been broken down by Member and Cooperating State.

Of the 22 523 valid astronaut applications received by ESA, the largest number came from France (7087) followed by Germany (3695) and the United Kingdom (2000). The astronaut with a physical disability vacancy attracted a further 257 applications.

Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1361 people were invited to phase two of ESA’s astronaut selection. This is a full day of psychological performance testing at a facility in Europe.

The number of astronaut applicants invited to phase two has also been broken down by Member and Cooperating State. It comprises 530 women and 831 men and at least three candidates from every Member State. This reflects the high caliber of applications received across the board.

In addition, 27 candidates who applied for the astronaut with a disability vacancy have been invited to phase two.

Candidates who are successful at phase two will go on to participate in a set of psychological interviews and group tests ahead of medical testing. Those who successfully pass each of these selection stages will be invited to recruitment interviews. ESA’s new class of astronauts and reserve astronauts is expected to be announced in autumn 2022.

