ESA recruits for Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications and Director of Internal Services

The European Space Agency is currently looking for a new Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications and new Director of Internal Services to join its executive board and support the Director General, with responsibility for relevant ESA activities and overall objectives.

Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications

As Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, you will be responsible for ESA’s satellite telecommunication programmes, namely the implementation of the full portfolio of ARTES 4.0 projects in partnership with European and Canadian industries and operators and developing the programme’s commercial nature. You will also be responsible for strategic programme lines related to 5G/6G non-terrestrial network integration, secure communications and quantum/optical technologies. Under the direct authority of the Director General, you will contribute to ESA-wide management and as Head of the ESA establishment in the UK (ECSAT), you will be responsible for relations with the administrative authorities of the host country for on-site health, safety, environmental and security provisions.

You should have in-depth knowledge and experience in similar functions, preferably acquired in an international industrial or telecom operator setting. You should have experience in the definition, promotion and execution of satellite telecommunication systems, the development of innovative projects and initiatives in telecommunications and business applications, and management of relations with different stakeholders, including in a competitive industrial environment and in Public Private Partnerships.

With a workforce of around 200 staff and contractors spread over four different ESA establishments and managing an annual budget of around 700 million Euro, excellent team leadership skills, an innovative spirit and a strategically oriented mind are essential qualities for this role.

This position is based at the European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT), Harwell (United Kingdom).

For the detailed job profile and requirements, click here. Apply by 7 June 2023.