Agency Final call: ESA’s Junior Professional Programme – your portal to space 30/05/2025 3109 views 17 likes

The deadline to apply for ESA’s Junior Professional Programme (JPP) is fast approaching, with applications closing on 5 June. The JPP is a unique opportunity for recent graduates and early-career professionals to gain hands-on experience at one of the world’s leading space organisations. Successful candidates will work on real ESA projects alongside experienced experts in fields ranging from engineering and science to business and administration. If you are ready to take the first step towards a future in space, don’t miss this opportunity. Submit your application before the 5 June deadline.

This two-year programme is designed to help you grow both personally and professionally. You will be guided by mentors, take part in training activities, and contribute directly to ESA’s mission of advancing space exploration and technology. Applicants must be nationals of ESA Member States or Associate Members, have a Master’s degree in a relevant field and two to three years of experience after the Master. Apply now and become part of Europe’s journey into space.

Why choose the JPP? Read testimonials from past ESA Junior Professionals, Laurentiu and Maureen, and get a better sense of what to expect from the programme, including: Long-term career prospects The JPP is designed as a stepping stone to a permanent position at ESA. You will be supported by ESA and its experts as you grow in your field, developing your knowledge and skills and supporting our overarching mission. Hands-on experience with cutting-edge space projects Whether it’s Earth observation, planetary exploration, satellite development or space safety, JPs contribute to some of the most ambitious space projects in Europe. Some of you will also have the opportunity to play a part in defining future ESA missions and technological advancement roadmaps. Rotations across ESA and beyond To give you a broad understanding of ESA and the wider space sector, the JPP includes a rotation scheme, allowing you to work in different ESA departments or even collaborate with industry partners, research institutions or other international space agencies. Training and development As well as on-the-job training and coaching, you’ll have access to a tailored learning programme, including technical training and personal development courses. International and multicultural work environment ESA is a truly international organisation, with staff from across its 23 Member States and beyond. The JPP provides the opportunity to work in a collaborative and diverse workplace with experts from different disciplines and cultural backgrounds. Benefits package As a Junior Professional at ESA, you’ll receive: A competitive salary.

Comprehensive health and social security coverage.

Generous leave entitlements.

Relocation support, including travel and accommodation assistance.

ESA Junior Professional Programme Who can apply? To be eligible for the JPP, you must: Hold a Master’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., satellite engineering, strategic coordination, optical and quantum technologies, AI and related disciplines, etc.).

Have two to three years of professional experience (including experience gained through completion of a PhD, ESA’s Graduate Trainee Programme, National Trainee Programme, or Research Fellowship).

Be a citizen of an ESA Member State, Associate Member or Canada as a Cooperating State (the full list of eligible nationalities is stated in each vacancy).

Have a strong motivation to work at ESA in the long-term. Join ESA and shape the future of space exploration The ESA Junior Professional Programme is more than just a job – it’s an opportunity to play a key role in Europe’s space missions while developing a fulfilling, long-term career. If you are ready to take your expertise to the next level and contribute to ESA’s ambitious space exploration goals, this programme is for you. Don’t miss your chance to become part of the ESA family. Prepare your application, apply and embark on your space journey today! For more details, visit the Junior Professional Programme page.