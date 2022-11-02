Ignite your potential! Apply now to the ESA Student Internship Programme
The 2023 internship opportunities at ESA have been published! Opportunities are open for one month and positions are available in engineering, science, IT, natural/social sciences, business and administration services. This is your chance to kick-off your experience in space!
Browse this year’s opportunities directly on our recruitment website. Create your candidate profile, upload your CV and add your motivation letter to submit your application.
To be eligible to apply for an ESA internship, you must meet the following criteria:
- A student, preferably in your final or second-to-last year of a university course at Master’s level.
- A citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, and Cyprus as European Cooperating States.
Our tips for applying
To make your application as strong as possible, we suggest the following steps:
- Read through the different opportunities thoroughly and select the opportunity that most interests you and fits best with your academic background and aspirations. You can apply to a maximum of two internship positions, however within each internship opportunity there is no limit to the choice of topics.
- Share your motivation, interests and enthusiasm in your motivation letter – but keep it clear and concise.
- Answer the questions in the application form carefully: they are important for us to learn more about your profile and background.
Selection process
- November 2022: publication of internship opportunities.
- December 2022 - January 2023: shortlisting and selection of candidates.
- February 2023: earliest start date for internships. The starting date of the internship is flexible (between February and October of the same year) and can be decided by mutual agreement with your tutor. It should take into consideration that the internship is between three to six months long and you will need to be enrolled at your university for the entire duration of the internship.
What does the Student Internship Programme at ESA offer? How does the selection process work?
Check out our student internships page for further information, including the terms and conditions of the internships, and head to the FAQ page for answers to your most common queries.
Good luck with your application!