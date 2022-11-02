Ignite your potential! Apply now to the ESA Student Internship Programme

The 2023 internship opportunities at ESA have been published! Opportunities are open for one month and positions are available in engineering, science, IT, natural/social sciences, business and administration services. This is your chance to kick-off your experience in space!

Browse this year’s opportunities directly on our recruitment website . Create your candidate profile, upload your CV and add your motivation letter to submit your application.

To be eligible to apply for an ESA internship, you must meet the following criteria:

A student, preferably in your final or second-to-last year of a university course at Master’s level.

A citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, and Cyprus as European Cooperating States.

Our tips for applying

To make your application as strong as possible, we suggest the following steps: