New vacancies: Director of Science and Director of TEC

The European Space Agency is currently looking for a new Director of Science and new Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality, to join its executive board and support the Director General, with responsibility for relevant ESA activities and overall objectives.

Director of Science

ESA is seeking a new Director of Science to lead the definition, planning and execution of its Science Programme, foster cooperative links with the related programmes of ESA Member States and international partners and define the scientific elements of exploration projects and the PRODEX Programme. The Director will provide, as required, scientific advice and support to programmes managed by other directorates of the Agency.

Applicants should be top-level, internationally recognised scientists, ideally with experience in flight hardware and management of large-scale international scientific projects.

This position is based at the European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC), Villanueva de la Cañada (Spain).

For the detailed job profile and requirements, click here.

Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality

As Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality, the successful candidate will define, execute and provide technical support to all ESA activities and to Europe’s space industry through specialised manpower and laboratory facilities. They will be responsible for implementing research and development activities for the Agency’s technology programmes and for technology transfer as well as taking the lead on quality management for the Agency and its products.

Applicants should have extensive knowledge in a technical or scientific field with significant management experience and a strong technical background. Experience in the field of space activities and with industry, preferably acquired in an international setting, will be an important asset.

The Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality will be based at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

Further information on the role and requirements can be found here.