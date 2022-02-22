Agency One week left to apply for the 2022 YGT Programme! 22/02/2022 1838 views 8 likes

The ESA YGT call for applications closes 28 February 2022. Don’t hesitate to apply and kick-start your career in space today! Positions are available in engineering, science, IT and business services. Find out more and apply now.

The ESA YGT Programme offers young graduates with a Master’s degree a unique opportunity to work on inspiring space missions at the heart of European space activities. Join our team of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe working together in an international and friendly environment. Our mission is the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of everyone. Apply today to be a part of this mission. Dream. Dare. Do! How to apply Explore our Young Graduate Trainee opportunities here.

Select the opportunity that interests you the most and fits best with your academic background and aspirations . Due to the high number of applications received each year, we can only accept a maximum of two applications per person.

Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter.

Apply! You will be able to track the status of your application throughout the process by logging into your candidate profile.

Who can apply? To be eligible for the YGT Programme, you must be: a student in the final year of a Master’s degree or have just graduated in engineering, science, IT or business services.

a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Slovakia as European Cooperating States. Want to learn more? Find detailed information on the YGT Programme and answers to your most common questions on the dedicated FAQ page. Check out this page to discover other programmes available at ESA! Want to share this information with your network? Don’t hesitate to spread the word using our key visual, information card, or flyer.