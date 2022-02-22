ESA title
YGT 2022 apply now
Agency

One week left to apply for the 2022 YGT Programme!

22/02/2022 1838 views 8 likes
ESA / About Us / Careers at ESA

The ESA YGT call for applications closes 28 February 2022. Don’t hesitate to apply and kick-start your career in space today! Positions are available in engineering, science, IT and business services. Find out more and apply now.  

The ESA YGT Programme offers young graduates with a Master’s degree a unique opportunity to work on inspiring space missions at the heart of European space activities. Join our team of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe working together in an international and friendly environment.

Our mission is the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of everyone. Apply today to be a part of this mission.

Dream. Dare. Do!

How to apply

  • Explore our Young Graduate Trainee opportunities here.
  • Select the opportunity that interests you the most and fits best with your academic background and aspirations. Due to the high number of applications received each year, we can only accept a maximum of two applications per person.
  • Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter.
  • Apply! You will be able to track the status of your application throughout the process by logging into your candidate profile.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the YGT Programme, you must be:

  • a student in the final year of a Master’s degree or have just graduated in engineering, science, IT or business services.
  • a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Slovakia as European Cooperating States.

Want to learn more?

Find detailed information on the YGT Programme and answers to your most common questions on the dedicated FAQ page. Check out this page to discover other programmes available at ESA!

Want to share this information with your network? Don’t hesitate to spread the word using our key visual, information card, or flyer.

Hear from current YGTs
Hear from current YGTs

Hear from YGTs

Want to learn more about the work ESA YGTs are doing today? Read about current YGTs and their exciting projects in this two-part article (part one and part two).

Stay connected with us!

Join us on our Careers website and subscribe to our careers news.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

Related Links

Highlight
Agency

Browse current vacancies

Open
Story
Young Graduate Trainee Programme
Agency

Graduates: Young Graduate Trainees

662578 views 904 likes
Read
Story
2020 student internships faqs
Agency

Young Graduate Traineeship: frequently asked questions

4234 views 2 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Life at ESA

24858 views 42 likes
Read
Story
Careers flowchart
Agency

Your path to space begins at ESA

26/01/2022 19041 views 20 likes
Read
Story
YGT 2022 interviews
Agency

Hear from ESA YGTs!

16/02/2022 2987 views 7 likes
Read
Story
YGT 2022 interviews
Agency

Continue reading about ESA YGTs!

17/02/2022 2285 views 3 likes
Read