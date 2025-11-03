Agency Ready to launch your career? ESA Student Internships 2026 are now open! 03/11/2025 9415 views 15 likes

Space is within reach! The European Space Agency is inviting students to apply for its 2026 Student Internship Programme. Whether you're into engineering, science, IT, business, economics or social sciences, there’s a place for you among the stars. Step into half a century of space innovation and join a global leader in the industry. Collaborate with seasoned professionals, contribute to groundbreaking projects and begin shaping your future in the space sector.

Explore opportunities & apply by 30 November Head over to our recruitment website to browse this year’s internships. Once you’ve found a good match: Create your candidate profile.

Upload your CV.

Add a concise, compelling motivation letter.

Submit your application by 30 November 2025. Don’t wait - your journey to space starts now. Who can apply? To be eligible, you must: Be a university student, ideally in your final or penultimate year of a master’s programme.

Hold citizenship of one of ESA’s Member States or Cooperating States (the full list of eligible countries is published in the footer of each ESA vacancy). Internship timeline November 2025: Internship opportunities published.

December 2025 – January 2026: Candidate shortlisting and selection.

February 2026 onwards: Internships begin. Start date: Between February and October 2026, agreed upon with your ESA tutor. Duration: 3 to 6 months. Requirement: You must be enrolled at university for the full duration of the internship.



ESA Student Internships What’s it like interning at ESA? ESA Interns benefit from all the below – and much more: Hands-on learning at world-class facilities.

Research opportunities that can enrich your thesis.

Networking and community: collaborate with fellow Interns, build lasting connections and enjoy a vibrant social environment. "ESA internships are often a student’s first step into the space industry. They’re a chance to learn, grow and connect, with space and with each other."

- Andrew Kane, ESA Entry-Level Programmes Coordinator "Working at ESA based in ESTEC has given me a deep insight into the wide range of activities carried out by ESA. Although I have always been passionate about space and followed the work of both ESA and NASA, I was still impressed by the variety of projects ESA undertakes that I wasn't aware of. After completing five months as an Intern and nearly a year as a Graduate Trainee, I can confidently say that this has been an invaluable and unique opportunity to contribute directly to satellite missions and gain hands-on experience in the space sector. I also greatly value the international work environment and the opportunity to build a professional network."

- Alexander Roessel, 2024 Intern working in the Copernicus Hyperspectral Imaging Mission for the Environment (CHIME) "My ESA internship in one word: amazing! Spending six months in a work environment filled with passion and excitement for spaceflight, independently working on fascinating projects was an amazing chance and experience. The things I have learned and people I met during this time shaped and boosted my further path."

- Katrin Schirm, 2023 Intern working in Product Assurance and Safety

Tips for a stellar application Choose wisely: Select up to two internships that align with your studies and goals.

Be authentic: Share your passion and motivation clearly and concisely.

Answer thoughtfully: Your responses help us understand your academic background and interests.

Don't wait until the last minute to apply! You can adjust your application right up until the vacancies close and are taken offline. Learn more Visit our Student Internships page for full details on the programme and selection process, or check out our Internships FAQ page. Good luck—and we hope to see you at ESA!