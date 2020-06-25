Vacancy for the post of ESA Director General

ESA Council approved yesterday the publication of the position of Director General, to succeed Johann-Dietrich Wörner, whose mandate comes to an end in mid-2021.

The Director General guides and oversees the evolution of ESA’s role and programmes in support of Europe’s governments and the needs of European society with respect to space. The successful candidate will be accountable for the implementation of Agency policies and the execution of its programmes, and must be a national of one of the ESA Member States with international experience in one or more of the following areas: political, technical, scientific, economic, administrative.

The successful candidate will have occupied top-level posts in public, semi-public or private organisations.

Experience in space-related matters would be highly desirable.