The Call sets out a shared vision for strengthening Europe's role in human and robotic space exploration and provides political guidance for preparations ahead of the Intermediate Ministerial Meeting in Rome on 15 December.

On 9 September, at the International Space Summit held in Paris, ESA Member States endorsed 'A call to boost European space exploration'. The Call outlines a common ambition for Europe's future in space exploration and provides political guidance for ESA's efforts to translate that ambition into concrete proposals for Member States.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said: "The International Space Summit marked an important step in shaping a common European vision for space exploration. Europe has now started a course towards greater autonomy in low Earth orbit, a stronger role in lunar exploration, and a more competitive European space sector, while remaining a reliable partner in international exploration efforts."

The document recognises space as a strategic domain for scientific discovery, economic prosperity, technological leadership, and international influence. It highlights the growing importance of exploration in an increasingly competitive global environment and calls for sustained political commitment, coordinated investment, and a long-term vision to develop and advance critical exploration capabilities.

At its core, the Call focuses on three priorities: securing Europe's access to and presence in low Earth orbit in the post-International Space Station era; strengthening Europe's presence on and around the Moon through a combination of international cooperation and targeted autonomy; and using low Earth orbit and the Moon as stepping stones towards future exploration of Mars.

Following the guidance provided at the Summit, ESA is preparing options for consideration by Member States at the Intermediate Ministerial Meeting in Rome on 15 December. These options will translate the ambition set out in the Call into concrete and sustained action for Europe’s future in exploration.

Explore the full text of the Call.