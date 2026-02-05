Agency A presidential greeting ahead of Sophie Adenot's first spaceflight 05/02/2026 728 views 20 likes

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher joined French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace for an event celebrating the first spaceflight of ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot.

On the eve of her journey to the International Space Station (ISS), Sophie Adenot received a powerful message of support from France. While in pre-launch quarantine in the United States ahead of her εpsilon mission, she connected live with President Emmanuel Macron during a special event attended by a young and enthusiastic audience, celebrating her mission and Europe’s shared ambitions in space.

French President Emmanuel Macron and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher Human spaceflight is always a moment of personal challenge and collective achievement. Speaking at the event, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher reflected on the deeper value of such missions, noting that while spaceflight demands extraordinary commitment from those who fly, it delivers lasting benefits here on Earth. “Research on the ISS leads to technological spin-offs, improves human health research, helps us understand and protect our planet, and inspires the next generation,” he said.

Celebration of Sophie Adenot’s inaugural spaceflight as an ESA astronaut at the Élysée Palace The exchange took place as part of a broader celebration of human spaceflight and exploration, highlighting the role of space for Europe’s future. Organised under the auspices of France’s Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, the event brought together generations of astronauts, experts and an audience of students and young professionals. Former ESA astronaut Claudie Haigneré reflected on the history of human spaceflight, while ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Arnaud Prost, member of the ESA astronaut reserve, highlighted its importance for today’s space exploration. The topic of Moon exploration was also addressed by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Daniel Neuenschwander.

Sophie is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with her Crew-12 crewmates from Florida, no earlier than 11 February. As she prepares to leave Earth, her mission embodies Europe’s enduring commitment to exploration – advancing knowledge, serving society, and inspiring the next generation of explorers. A recording of the event is available here.