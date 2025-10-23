Agency Cyprus joins European Space Agency as an Associate Member 23/10/2025 462 views 9 likes

The Republic of Cyprus has signed an Associate Agreement with the European Space Agency, and is expected to become an Associate Member in the coming months.

ESA and Cyprus have cooperated successfully for a decade, with Cyprus becoming a European Cooperating State in 2017. Delegations from all 23 ESA Member States witnessed the signing of the Associate Agreement, by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher on behalf of the Member States and Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus will proceed with ratification and plans to achieve associate membership by early 2026, during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union from January to June 2026. With Cyprus's ratification, ESA will have four active Associate Member states: Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia.

Cyprus is establishing itself as a centre for telecommunications, Earth observation, and navigation by taking advantage of its strategic location and favourable climate. With a national space strategy and space law in place, complemented by effective organisation and inter-ministerial collaboration, Cyprus has grown its space team, forming industry links and taking part in ESA activities, resulting in increased international cooperation. Building on these established national strengths, Cyprus will indicate its subscriptions to ESA's optional programmes during next month's Ministerial Council to be held on 26 and 27 November in Bremen.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher presents Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus with a satellite image of Cyprus. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher congratulated the Deputy Minister Damianou, lauding the progress Cyprus has made since its first Cooperating Agreement with ESA in 2009: “Together, we have transformed and elevated the Cypriot space sector and aligned our vision and interest. I would like to honour the personal investment of those who made this possible – the delegation of Cyprus to ESA, my staff, the decision-makers, industry, and many more. "To the government of Cyprus, thank you for your commitment to space and to the spirit of European cooperation. To the people of Cyprus, welcome to a journey of discovery, innovation and shared progress. Welcome to ESA!”

Minister Damianou said: “Today marks a significant milestone for Cyprus, reflecting our readiness to play an active and meaningful role within Europe’s growing space landscape. Over the past years, we have built the expertise and structures needed to participate effectively in the space domain. Cyprus’ unique position at the intersection of four regions, combined with our elevated geopolitical role, enables us to serve as a trusted, stable, and secure gateway for global space operations, bringing both strategic and operational value. "Looking ahead to Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, we see space as a vital pillar of Europe’s growth, competitiveness, and strategic autonomy. We remain committed to fostering strong partnerships and advancing policies that translate Europe’s space ambitions into tangible benefits for its citizens and economy.”