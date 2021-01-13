Agency Director General’s annual press conference 2021 13/01/2021 3930 views 36 likes

Join our start-of-year press conference with ESA Director General Jan Wörner and future Director General Josef Aschbacher plus other ESA Directors when they meet online on Thursday, 14 January 2021. The event starts at 09:30 GMT / 10:30 CET on #ESAWebTV. A replay and links to the presentations is available in our video gallery.

They'll be looking ahead in 2021 and discussing the planned highlights, which include two ESA astronauts flying to the International Space Station, the new James Webb Telescope being launched from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and the launch of NASA’s first Artemis mission, in a programme that will take humans to the Moon powered by ESA’s European Service Module. More details here.