ESA and ISRO extend and broaden cooperation agreement

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have signed an exchange of letters extending their long-standing Cooperative Agreement for a further five years, until 8 January 2032, reaffirming Europe's and India's commitment to expanding cooperation in space.

The signature took place in Paris on the margins of the International Space Summit on 10 September 2026.

"As space activities expand beyond Earth orbit and new opportunities emerge in exploration, sustainability and advanced technologies, international cooperation remains essential. ESA and ISRO have built a trusted partnership spanning more than two decades, and this renewed agreement positions us to pursue even greater ambitions together while delivering tangible benefits for our citizens and economies. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration in the years ahead,” stated ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher.

The Cooperative Agreement, which entered into force in January 2002, provides the framework for cooperation between ESA and ISRO across a broad range of space activities.

ESA and ISRO have previously worked together on a range of programmes and initiatives spanning Earth observation, satellite navigation, space science and mission operations support, while also expressing their intention to deepen cooperation through a Joint Statement of Intent on human exploration signed last year.

The newly signed exchange of letters extends the Cooperative Agreement and updates its scope to reflect evolving priorities in the space sector. In addition to existing areas of cooperation, the agreement now includes space weather and human and robotic exploration, while also recognising the growing importance of the sustainability of outer space activities.

Dr V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, stated: "The partnership between ISRO and ESA has delivered tangible benefits for India and Europe and has demonstrated the value of international cooperation in advancing space activities. The renewal of this agreement reflects the shared ambition of ISRO and ESA to pursue innovation and scientific progress for the benefit of our societies."

This extension reaffirms the commitment of both agencies to continue building on their established partnership and to explore new opportunities for cooperation in support of scientific discovery, technological innovation and the sustainable use of space.