Agency ESA at ILA 2026 – Day 1 highlights 10/06/2026 419 views 11 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) inaugurated its participation at ILA Berlin International Airshow 2026 with a day rich in high-level meetings, public events and strategic milestones, highlighting Europe's determination to strengthen its role in space. From in-space operations and services to Earth observation and planetary defence, 'Day 1 at ILA' showcased how ESA is working with its Member States, partners and industry to help shape Europe's future.

ESA began ILA 2026 with a first day that brought together ESA top management, political leaders, ESA astronauts, industry representatives and institutional partners in Berlin, setting the tone for this event focused on Europe's future in space. The first day highlighted the breadth of ESA's activities – from in-space operations and Earth observation to planetary defence – while underlining the growing importance of space for Europe's prosperity and security. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said ahead of the event: "Europe is entering a new era of space exploration. ESA is at its heart, with Germany playing a major role, from European Service Modules to astronauts to industry and everything in between. In a changing geopolitical landscape, a unified European approach coupled with strategic international cooperation remains essential. With this spirit in mind, I look forward to the coming days at ILA in Berlin."

Opening of the ‘Space Pavilion’ The day began with the official opening of the 'Space Pavilion', a joint initiative by ESA, BDLI and DLR, under the patronage of the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR). Under this year’s theme ‘Space4Future’, the opening brought together Dorothee Bär, German Federal Minister of Research, Technology and Space; Dietmar Pilz, ESA Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality; Walther Pelzer, Director General of the German Space Agency at DLR; Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, Chair of the DLR Executive Board; ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and Alexander Gerst; ESA astronaut reserve member Amelie Schoenenwald; Marc Steckling, BDLI Vice President Space. The session was livestreamed on ESA Web TV and can be rewatched here.

Signature of the joint ISOS declaration One of the key moments of the day was the signing of a joint declaration on In-Space Operations and Services (ISOS) by ESA and the European Commission, highlighting a shared ambition to build European leadership in in-orbit servicing. Signed at the 'Space Pavilion', the agreement marks an important step towards developing the technologies and mission concepts needed for future servicing, maintenance and upgrade of satellites in orbit. It also reflects the growing strategic relevance of in-space operations for Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and long-term autonomy in space.

'Day 1' also featured two panel discussions highlighting the practical value of space for Europe, with Rolf Densing, ESA Director of Operations, taking part in a session on planetary defence and Simonetta Cheli, ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes, joining a discussion on Earth observation and actionable intelligence.

Sentinel-1 Next Generation signing ceremony The day concluded with the signing of a contract for the Copernicus Sentinel-1 Next Generation satellites, awarded by ESA to Thales Alenia Space as prime contractor, with Airbus Defence and Space in Germany providing the core radar instruments. Building on the success of the current Sentinel-1 mission, the new satellites will ensure the continuity of Europe's radar Earth observation capabilities while delivering wider coverage, improved resolution and enhanced monitoring of the polar regions. The European Commission, responsible for Copernicus, was also represented for this very important step in the future of the Earth observation component of the European Union’s Space programme.

Taken together, the events of the first day showed ESA in all its dimensions: as a driver of innovation and industrial competitiveness, and as an agency delivering space capabilities that matter for Europe and its citizens. All ESA pictures from ILA are available here. All ESA video replays from ILA are available here.