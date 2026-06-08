Agency ESA at ILA Berlin International Airshow 2026 08/06/2026 452 views 13 likes

Under the theme 'Space4Future', the European Space Agency (ESA) will welcome visitors to the Space Pavilion at ILA Berlin International Airshow, Hall B, from 10 to 14 June. From Moon exploration to climate monitoring, from navigation and telecommunication to European launchers, visitors to the pavilion will discover how space is shaping our future.

Jointly organised by ESA, DLR and the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI), under the patronage of the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the pavilion will showcase how European cooperation in space is delivering benefits for citizens, driving innovation and preparing for the challenges of the future. The pavilion will be officially inaugurated on 10 June by Dorothee Bär, German Federal Minister of Research, Technology and Space, Dietmar Pilz, ESA Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality, Walther Pelzer, Director General of the German Space Agency at DLR, Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, Chair of the DLR Executive Board, ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and Alexander Gerst, and Marc Steckling, BDLI Vice President Space.

'Space4Future': A journey in the Universe "In today's geopolitical environment, ILA offers a unique opportunity to showcase Europe's achievements in space and ESA's ambitions for the future. Together with our Member States, industry, academia and international partners, we are strengthening Europe's autonomy in space, advancing science, supporting climate action and security, and inspiring the next generation", said Anne-Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department. At the entrance to the pavilion, visitors will discover ESA's vision on how to 'Inspire Europe', demonstrating how cooperation across Europe and beyond is helping to build a stronger, more sustainable future through space; and four thematic areas, linked by a central Moon zone, highlighting the technologies and missions shaping Europe's future in space.

Exploration and Discovery Exploration and Discovery (ILA 2026) Space exploration expands scientific knowledge while strengthening Europe's technological leadership. Step onto a simulated Martian landscape and come face to face with a model of the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover. Discover how ESA is searching for signs of past life on Mars, exploring distant worlds and unlocking the secrets of the Universe through missions such as Euclid and Plato. Visitors can also learn about Europe's lunar ambitions, from astronaut training at the ESA DLR LUNA facility to future missions and technologies that will help humans return to the Moon and prepare for deeper space exploration.

Planet and Climate Planet and Climate (ILA 2026) Space plays a vital role in understanding and protecting Earth. Through interactive exhibits and mission models, visitors will discover how ESA satellites monitor climate change, air quality, forests, oceans and extreme weather events. Highlights include the latest Earth Explorer missions, EarthCare and Copernicus Sentinel satellites and a striking Earth sphere visualisation showing atmospheric ozone measurements captured from space. The exhibition also explores how ESA is helping to protect our planet from natural and space‑based hazards through planetary defence and space weather missions such as Hera, Ramses and Vigil.

Technology and Operations Technology and Operations (ILA 2026) From advanced telecommunications and satellite navigation to cutting-edge mission operations, visitors will discover a mock-up of ESOC mission control room and the technologies that keep Europe connected and competitive. The exhibition showcases innovations developed across Europe, from established programmes such as SmallGEO to future initiatives like Hydron, as well as ESA's Business Incubation Centres, which help to transform space technologies into successful businesses and everyday applications.

Autonomy and Resilience Autonomy and Resilience (ILA 2026) Europe's independent access to space is essential for security, economic growth and scientific discovery. Visitors can learn more about Ariane 6 and Vega-C, operating from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, the European Launcher Challenge and explore strategic programmes with the European Commission such as Galileo and IRIS², which support navigation, connectivity and resilience across Europe.

Events ESA Director General, Directors, astronuats and leading experts will take the stage alongside representatives from DLR and BDLI, offering unique insights into the future of space. To learn more about the programme and plan your visit, please visit: https://ila-berlin.de/en/full-program

Meet ESA Experts Throughout the ILA week, the Space Pavilion will host presentations and special activities with ESA experts. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about ESA's current and future missions and German national programmes, explore career opportunities and discover how space is helping to build a better tomorrow.

Logistic information Venue: Space Pavilion, Hall B, ExpoCenter, Schönefeld airport, Berlin Trade Days: Wed. 10 - Fri. 12; Public Days: Sat. 13 - Sun. 14; Time: 10.00 – 18.00