Agency ESA at the 77th International Astronautical Congress 01/10/2026 184 views 6 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) will participate in the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which opens on Monday 5 October and runs until Friday 9 October in Antalya, Türkiye. More than 6 000 participants are expected at the Nest Congress and Exhibition Centre, under the theme ‘The World Needs More Space’. ESA will be present throughout the event in Hall 1, booth 1B-02, with an exhibition showcasing the agency’s latest mission results, achievements and future ambitions.

A platform for international partnerships IAC offers a unique platform to connect with key players across the space sector – from ESA Member States and international partners to industry – and to strengthen global space cooperation. “Our presence at IAC aims to reinforce ESA’s role as a global space leader and trusted international partner,” says Anne-Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department. “In today’s geopolitical context, ESA’s expanding and diversifying partnerships will continue to deliver benefits in competitiveness, diplomacy, security and innovation.” Bilateral events, technical sessions and strategic initiatives taking place throughout the week will reinforce ESA’s commitment to international cooperation, advancing sustainable and responsible exploration, and supporting ambitious missions from Earth to the Moon and beyond.

ESA exhibition ESA IAC 2026 the booth The exhibition, titled ‘European Space Agency: Elevating the Future of Europe’, highlights the five goals of ESA Strategy 2040: protecting our planet and climate; exploring and discovering; strengthening European autonomy and resilience; boosting European growth and competitiveness; and inspiring Europe. Building on the outcomes of ESA’s Council at Ministerial level in 2025 and the International Space Summit in Paris last September, the exhibition will highlight the fundamental role of space in helping to build a safe, sustainable, resilient and competitive future for Europe, paving the way towards the Intermediate Ministerial Meeting in Rome this December.

ESA IAC 2026 the booth (inside view) The exhibition takes visitors on a journey from Earth to the Moon and Mars, highlighting how international cooperation is helping to expand Europe’s capabilities in space. Major achievements with international partners are showcased, including BepiColombo, the first ESA - JAXA mission to Mercury, launched in 2018 for a 8-years journey; SMILE, the joint ESA - Chinese Academy of Sciences mission studying the interaction between the solar wind and Earth; and future missions such as Ramses, an ESA - JAXA mission planned to rendezvous with asteroid Apophis in 2029. Throughout the week, the ESA booth will host a series of events, giving visitors the opportunity to meet ESA experts and interact with ESA astronauts.

Inspiring the next generation The Congress will also bring together students, young professionals and established space professionals from around the world, providing opportunities to exchange knowledge, build new connections and inspire the next generation of space professionals.

Tune in live on ESA Web TV On Monday 5 October, from 10:00 to 11:30 (GMT+3), ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will take part in the plenary event 'One-to-One with Heads of Space Agencies'. Moderated by IAF President Gabriella Arrigo and IAF Vice President for Space Agency Relations Enrico Palermo, the discussion will be livestreamed on ESA Web TV.