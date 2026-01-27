Agency ESA at the European Space Conference - Day 1 27/01/2026 70 views 0 likes

The European Space Agency discussed plans for its record budget as the 18th European Space Conference began in Brussels, Belgium on 27 January.

Opening keynotes were delivered by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher.

European Space Conference in Bruxelles: ESA DG keynote address

The Commissioner and the Director General then spoke to assembled reporters.

European Space Conference in Bruxelles: EU-ESA statement to the press



The first images from the Meteosat Third Generation-Sounder satellite were also shared, showing how the mission will provide data on temperature and humidity, for more accurate weather forecasting over Europe and northern Africa. Simonetta Cheli, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, and Phil Evans, Director-General of Eumetsat, also signed a formal agreement marking the next phase of collaboration on the Eumetsat Polar System – Sterna (EPS-Sterna), which will deliver frequent observations to support very short-term weather forecasts and nowcasts in the Arctic, and around the world. The conference continues on Wednesday.























