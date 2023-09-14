Agency ESA empowering retailers with exclusive B2B access 14/09/2023 417 views 21 likes

ESA is providing retailers with an exclusive opportunity to supply official ESA products through a new B2B platform.

ESA Space Shop is your one-stop-shop for an unparalleled selection of space-inspired merchandise. The new B2B platform is custom-built for professionals who operate shops, such as museums and visitor centres for example, and are interested in selling official ESA products. Experience the convenience of this streamlined platform, designed to simplify the process of placing bulk orders. Join now to explore a world of opportunities and expand your product offerings!

How to get started Visit b2b.esaspaceshop.com and follow these simple steps: 1. Register your company details. 2. Once your account is validated (usually within a couple of days), you can begin shopping. To access bulk pricing, please ensure your cart contains at least 100 products. For detailed instructions, refer to the home page. 3. On receiving your request, we'll calculate the production time and shipping costs. 4. Proceed to the checkout to finalise your order.

Please contact us for assistance, to report issues or share suggestions. Please reach out to: bulkorders @ esaspaceshop.com The ESA Space Shop team is here to help and looks forward to hearing from you!