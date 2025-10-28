ESA establishes presence in Tokyo to strengthen strategic partnership with Japan

The European Space Agency has announced it is establishing a new presence in Tokyo, Japan, its first in Asia.

ESA will now have a staff member working in the heart of Tokyo’s thriving innovation hub X-NIHONBASHI, reinforcing ESA’s long-standing and trusted partnership with Japan and working to deepen cooperation with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Japan’s vibrant and rapidly growing space ecosystem, including its start-up sector.

The announcement was made by Eric Morel de Westgaver, ESA Director of Strategy, Legal and External Matters, during a keynote speech at Nihonbashi Space Week. Marking more than than 50 years of achievements shared by Europe and Japan he said: “This is a treasured cooperation, older than ESA itself, dating back to Japan's cooperation with the European Space Research Organisation, one of ESA's precursor organisations. Today, ESA and JAXA are together in low Earth orbit with the Earth observation mission EarthCARE, travelling through the Solar System to Mercury with BepiColombo and closing in on the asteroid system Dimorphos with Hera.”

The speech also highlighted the growing cooperation between ESA and Japan, exemplified by new plans for Europe's Ramses and Japan's Destiny+ planetary defence missions to launch together.

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General said: “Our relationship with Japan is built on decades of trust and scientific excellence. The establishment of an ESA presence in Japan signals our clear intention to elevate our cooperation with Japan across all domains of space – from Earth observation and planetary defence to science, human and robotic exploration and commercialisation. This will allow us to foster closer ties not only with JAXA but also with Japan’s dynamic and innovative space industry.”

Hiroshi Yamakawa, JAXA President said: “JAXA warmly welcomes the establishment of ESA’s presence in Japan. Over the years, ESA and JAXA have built a strong partnership through collaborations across a wide range of space activities. In November 2024, we signed a joint statement on Next Big Cooperations. We are confident that ESA’s presence in Japan will enable closer communication, deepen the relationship between our two agencies, and contribute to addressing global challenges and advancing space science and technology.”