ESA title
Agency

ESA to unveil its plans for lunar satellites

19/05/2021 1000 views 44 likes
ESA / About Us / Corporate news

ESA is backing a bold proposal to create a commercially viable constellation of satellites around the Moon.

Dozens of international, institutional and commercial teams are planning to send missions to the Moon, envisaging a permanent human lunar presence. Using a shared telecommunications and navigation service would reduce the design complexity of future individual missions and make them lighter, freeing space for more scientific instruments or other cargo, making each individual mission more cost-efficient.

Two consortia of companies will be funded by ESA to devise detailed definitions of how to provide telecommunications and navigation services for missions to the Moon, under the agency’s Moonlight initiative.

Moonlight logo
Moonlight logo

Such a lasting lunar link will enable sustainable space exploration.

Watch a press briefing with ESA directors and representatives of Surrey Satellites Technology Ltd, Telespazio, the UK Space Agency and the Italian space agency ASI that will be held on Thursday 20 May 14:00-15:00 CEST and streamed live on ESA Web TV.

Related Articles

Story
Applications

Lunar satellites

5611 views 53 likes
Read
Story
Applications

Who’s ready to serve the lunar missions?

13/07/2020 5014 views 78 likes
Read
Story
The Moon as seen from the Space Station
Applications

ESA identifies demand for satellites around the Moon

16/07/2019 6329 views 90 likes
Read