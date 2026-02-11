ESA will engage global leaders at the Munich Security Conference 2026

The European Space Agency (ESA) will take part in the upcoming Munich Security Conference (MSC), one of the world’s leading forums for international security policy. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will join senior political leaders, industry executives and security experts to highlight how space systems underpin Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and strategic autonomy.

The Director General’s participation in MSC 2026 reflects the growing recognition that space has become a core element of Europe’s security architecture. The decisions taken at the last ESA Council meeting at Ministerial level (CM25), including strong support for the European Resilience from Space (ERS) initiative, together with the long‑term goals set out in ESA’s Strategy 2040 , underline the agency’s role in strengthening Europe’s autonomy, resilience and ability to act.

The 62nd MSC will take place from 13 to 15 February at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. It will be chaired by Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger. Over 1 000 participants, including dozens of Heads of State and Government, as well as leaders of international organisations, are expected to attend.

This year’s programme explores various space-related topics, including how innovation is reshaping the space and security landscape, the growing strategic relevance of the Moon and cislunar space, the future of Europe’s space industrial capacity, and the broader shifts that define the next era of global risks.

The conference programme will be available on the organisers’ official website.