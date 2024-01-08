ESA wows visitors with state-of-the-art exhibition in Paris HQ

Visitors to ESA’s cutting-edge visitor centre are being captivated by virtual reality trips to the International Space Station, interactions with a globe showing Earth from space, and displays of astronaut suits, launchers and ESA memorabilia – before getting the chance to buy a souvenir from the ESA space shop.

The venue – ESA’s first space to be completely open to the public – is called the “the ESA Astrolabe” and is named after an astronomical instrument used in ancient Greece. Designed as a space that enables visitors to explore and discover ESA’s expertise, achievements and knowledge, it is welcoming curious-minded people of all ages.

The Astrolabe is a modern, multi-functional venue that is being used to host talks and events, as well as being an informal meeting place where people can think creatively and share ideas with colleagues.

Future plans include expanding visit opportunities to schools and other groups, including the option for interactive workshops delivered by ESERO France, which is an ESA educational project run in partnership with the French Space Agency, CNES.

ESA’s Astrolabe provides a unique opportunity to inspire and motivate visitors for science and technology space-related activities, as well as to teach them about the importance of the European space programme.

It is open from 10:00 to 14:00 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 13:00 to 17:00 on Wednesdays.

The Astrolabe is located at ESA’s Paris headquarters and is open to all.