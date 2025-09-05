Estonia celebrates 10 years in ESA

The conference is presided over by a different country each year and serves as a permanent forum for interparliamentary discussions among national parliaments interested in space policy.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher was joined by Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications Laurent Jaffart for the conference and anniversary celebrations. The ESA Director General spoke about expectations for space in the next decade, alongside Estonian member of parliament Mario Kadastik, and moderator Hermann Ludwig Moeller, the Director of the European Space Policy Institute. They reflected on the need for increased work on security and resilience – in line with the topic of the conference 'Security in Space: Europe's challenges and opportunities', but also on the opportunities space can bring to academia and industry.