Estonia celebrates 10 years in ESA
Estonia marked its 10th anniversary in the European Space Agency alongside the plenary session of the European Interparliamentary Space Conference on 4 September.
The conference is presided over by a different country each year and serves as a permanent forum for interparliamentary discussions among national parliaments interested in space policy.
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher was joined by Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications Laurent Jaffart for the conference and anniversary celebrations. The ESA Director General spoke about expectations for space in the next decade, alongside Estonian member of parliament Mario Kadastik, and moderator Hermann Ludwig Moeller, the Director of the European Space Policy Institute. They reflected on the need for increased work on security and resilience – in line with the topic of the conference 'Security in Space: Europe's challenges and opportunities', but also on the opportunities space can bring to academia and industry.
Estonia also hosted an information day looking ahead to ESA's Ministerial Council in November, highlighting the opportunities for Estonian companies to engage with new missions and programmes.
The ESA delegation had the opportunity to meet government ministers before visiting the TalTech School of Business and Governance to engage with members of the public in Tallinn.
At an evening reception, the Director General thanked Estonia for the skills and enthusiasm the country brings to ESA, and in looking back on 10 successful years, also looked ahead to a bright future.