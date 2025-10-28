Agency Europe turns to space to boost resilience 28/10/2025 681 views 10 likes

The role of space for security was presented at a high-level event in Brussels on Tuesday.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius set the stage for discussions on the potential for space to support security at a conference entitled "Space for European Resilience: rising to the collective challenge", citing the importance of secure intelligence, secure positioning, and secure communications and connectivity.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius speaking at the Space for European Resilience conference in Brussels. The activity was organised under the auspices of the Danish presidency of the Council of the European Union, and with the support of the European Commission, by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Space Policy Institute (ESPI). ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher presented the European Resilience from Space programme, a new optional programme that will be open for subscriptions from Member States at next month's ESA Ministerial Council. The proposed system would integrate remote sensing, connectivity, PNT (positioning navigation and timing), spectrum monitoring, and Internet of Things systems, with the aim of providing users with the most secure, agile, and rapid response capabilities possible.

The conference also heard from representatives of the space agencies of France. Switzerland, Poland, and Denmark following keynotes from Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Danish prime minister and Secretary General of NATO, Major General Pierre Ciparisse who is Commander of Belgium's cyber command, and European Interparliamentary Space Conference chairman, Mario Kadastik. The future role of space for security will be further described in the EU budget being decided under the Multiannual Financial Framework 2028-2034, in addition to the funding decisions to be made at ESA's Ministerial Council. Today's event follows the success of the 3rd ESA Security Conference, hosted in Warsaw under the auspices of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU in April 2025.