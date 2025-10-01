European Space Agency and Korea AeroSpace Administration embark on new cooperation

The European Space Agency and the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) have announced they will work together on peaceful uses of space, starting with space weather monitoring and sharing space communications facilities.

A Memorandum of Understanding for enhanced cooperation was signed at the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney, Australia, and is supported by formal announcements of cooperation on network and operations, as well as an intention to work together on space weather. KASA was formed in 2024 to manage South Korea’s space development, and discussions on partnership with ESA began at IAC in Milan just under a year ago.

Under an implementing arrangement, the agencies may use each other’s ground stations for telemetry, tracking and command functions. It complements a similar arrangement in place since 2011 with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), which is an affiliated research institute of KASA.

ESA’s European Space Tracking (Estrack) network has a core of six stations in six countries, including three deep space antennas, while the agreement will open access to the Korea Deep Space Antenna in Yeoju. This cooperation will boost resilience for missions by filling gaps in coverage and providing back-up tracking stations should the main facility not be available because of environmental reasons or congestion.

In addition, ESA and KASA signed a Joint Statement of Intent to express interest in cooperation in space weather monitoring and capability development. The agencies could potentially combine data from ESA's upcoming Vigil mission to Lagrange point L5 and a planned KASA solar probe mission to L4. Cooperation between the missions would deepen research on solar activity and space weather forecasting, supporting the goal of a comprehensive space weather service in the 2030s.