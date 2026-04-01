Agency Géraldine Naja takes up duty as Director of Space Transportation 01/04/2026 1298 views 20 likes

Géraldine Naja took up duty as Director of Space Transportation (D/STS) at the European Space Agency on 1 April 2026. She will continue to serve as head of her former directorate, now called the Commercialisation and Industry Partnership directorate (D/CIP), as acting director.

On taking up her new role, she stated: “As I step into this position, I intend to build on the solid foundations already in place, while strengthening Europe’s competitive edge in access to space and shaping its future transportation landscape.” Prior to stepping into her new role, Géraldine Naja led the Directorate of Commercialisation, Industry and Competitiveness (D/CIC), now evolved into the Directorate of Commercialisation and Industry Partnership (D/CIP). In that capacity, she advanced commercialisation and competitiveness as a strategic priority for ESA, developing new approaches and instruments to strengthen the European space sector and foster a more dynamic, market-oriented ecosystem. A French national, Ms Naja is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées (ENSTA), and holds a Master’s degree in political science from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po). She joined ESA in 1987 as a Payload Operations Engineer in the Space Station Directorate. Over the course of her career, she has held a number of senior strategic and programmatic positions across the agency, including Head of Long-term Space Policy Office, Head of Strategic and Institutional Matters in the Director General’s Cabinet, Head of EU Relations Office, Senior Advisor to the Director of Launchers, and Head of the Industrial Policy and Audit Department.

A distinguished career: Toni Tolker-Nielsen Toni Tolker-Nielsen After nearly four decades of service to ESA, Toni Tolker-Nielsen is retiring from ESA. He has served as Director of Space Transportation since 1 July 2023, following a long and distinguished career spanning multiple leadership roles across the agency. During his most recent tenure, ESA reinforced Europe’s independent access to space, including the stabilisation of exploitation for Ariane 6 and Vega-C, while preparing the next generation of capabilities through initiatives such as the European Launcher Challenge. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher commented: “From Seville to Bremen and beyond, his imprint on Europe’s launch sector is unmistakable – and ESA will feel very different without Toni.” His presence at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana for numerous launches, including the inaugural launch of Ariane 6 and return to flight of Vega-C, became emblematic of his dedication. Colleagues also recall the personal warmth and unfiltered authenticity he brought to the agency. Reflecting on his career, Mr Tolker-Nielsen said: “It is with a deep sense of pride in our collective achievements that I thank all those with whom I have worked. ESA is – and will remain – the home of European cooperation in space, where people come together as one team, driven by a strong team spirit to bring ambitious space programmes to life.” Géraldine Naja’s appointment marks a further step in ESA’s organisational transformation, as endorsed by Member States at the ESA Ministerial Council in November 2025. This transformation is being implemented in phases, with the establishment of new directorates and the evolution of leadership roles to position ESA at the forefront of a rapidly changing space sector. Further announcements regarding ESA’s senior management are expected in June.