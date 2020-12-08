How can space help to conserve cultural heritage?

Historic sites across the world must be protected from damage and deterioration so future generations can appreciate them. How can space help? To find out, join our next online seminar on Thursday 10 December.

People can use this information to formulate plans to conserve historic sites, keeping them safe for future generations.

Aerial photography has long been used to monitor archaeologically interesting sites. Today it is supplemented with information captured by satellites, which can image buildings and features at different wavelengths and use synthetic-aperture radar to create two- or three-dimensional maps of landscapes.

Representatives of the cities of Rome and Venice and the Cyprus University of Technology will be joining ESA scientists and engineers to identify how information gleaned from space can help conserve cultural heritage.

The webinar will be chaired by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA. She will be joined by Piera di Vito, Applications Engineer for ESA’s Telecommunications and Integrated Applications Division and Jolanda Patruno, Exploitation Platforms Support Engineer for ESA’s Earth Observation Programme.

This event starts at 17:00 CET on 10 December and will be screened live on ESA Web TV.

You can pose questions during the hour-long webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media.

This is the fourth webinar in a series of five that are being organised by ESA’s Downstream Gateway department.

The final webinar is on “Smart mobility” and is scheduled for 15 December at 17:00 CET.