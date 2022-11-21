Watch live: ESA Council Meeting at Ministerial Level

The ESA Council at Ministerial level (CM22) is taking place in Paris, France, on 22 and 23 November. ESA’s Member States, Associated States and Cooperating States will be invited to together strengthen Europe’s space ambitions and ensure that space continues to serve European citizens. Follow our live coverage of CM22 via ESA WebTV .

Opening sessions and statements

Our coverage starts at 09:00 CET (08:00 GMT) on 22 November with the following opening sessions and statements:

Opening of the meeting by Hosting Minister, the French Minister responsible for space

Election of the Chair of CM22

Adoption of the Agenda

Statement by the Chair of the CM22

Statement by the Chair of Council meetings at delegate level

The Director General’s proposal on ESA accelerating the use of space in Europe

Statements by Member States and observers

Media conference

On 23 November, watch the CM22 media conference live on ESA WebTV from 13:30 to 14:15 CET (12:30-13:15 GMT).

More about CM22

Find out more about CM22 on the ESA Vision website.