Watch media session from ESA's 315th Council

Join us on 23 March to hear about ambitious new ideas for space exploration from ESA's 315th Council, taking place in the freshly renovated ESA HQ Mario Nikis building in Paris.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ESA Council Chair Anna Rathsman will cover, among a list of topics, implementation of CM22 results, transformation of ESA and the Space Summit planned for November 2023, plus the much-anticipated final report and recommendations of the High Level Advisory Group (HLAG) for human and robotic exploration will be presented and discussed.

Tune in to #ESAwebTV2 on 23 March, from 12:30 GMT/13:30 CET, to watch live.

More on ESA’s High Level Advisory Group for human and robotic exploration.

