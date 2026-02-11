ESA marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2026

Today we join the international community in celebrating Women and Girls in Science. Discover the diversity of female talents working in science and technology around Europe and the words of wisdom that shaped their careers.

For this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS), ESA joined forces with other organisations in the EIROforum group (CERN, EMBL, ESO, ESRF, EUROfusion, EU XFEL, ILL, F4E) to encourage more women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The group showcases existing good practices and solutions to close the gender gap in STEM, in line with the 2026 IDWGS theme (Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap).

Mutual support and a strong sense of community are essential to breaking down the barriers of gender inequality. For this reason, this year ESA and EIROforum came together to spread the words of wisdom from the women leaving their marks on science and technology.

Tune in to ESA’s Instagram to hear the pieces of advice that helped these STEM professionals get to where they are today, and explore the Wall of Wisdom on the EIROforum web page to learn from these remarkable women what can and should be done to close the gender gap in STEM.