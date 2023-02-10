Agency Women and girls in science: the team helping to take us to Mars 10/02/2023 7021 views 81 likes

ESA celebrates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science this 11 February, and highlights the story of the first all-female Systems Team in ESA’s Concurrent Design Facility, the place where ideas for new space missions, systems and structures take definite shape.

Meet the team behind the Mars Transit Habitat study that will be the backbone for sustainable roundtrips to Mars. They work in the Concurrent Design Facility (CDF), a state-of-the-art facility at ESA’s ESTEC establishment in the Netherlands. Equipped with a network of computers, multimedia devices and software tools, teams of experts from several disciplines can apply the concurrent engineering method to the design of future space missions.

The ESA Concurrent Design Facility's MATHE study System Team: left to right, Beatriz Sánchez De La Villa, Tatjana Mandil, Claire Parfitt and Ilaria Roma. The CDF’s infrastructure and processes allow engineers and scientists with diverse multidisciplinary backgrounds to work in close coordination – pulling together competences, creativity and ideas. This approach means that solutions to design challenges can be shaped in a few weeks rather than months!